Preview: Bruins look to bounce back against Blue Jackets

Just the facts
When: Today, 1:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, NHLN, SN1, SNE, SNP, SNO, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: The Cannon
Know your enemy
- 10-17-2, 22PTS, last in Metropolitan Division
- Johnny Gaudreau: 29GP, 10G, 21A, 31PTS; Boone Jenner: 29GP, 10G, 11A, 21PTS
- Daniil Tarasov: 2-4-1, 3.14 GAA, .910 save percentage; Elvis Merzlikins: 4-8-0, 4.68 GAA, .864 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins will look for a fresh start this afternoon against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
- It’s the second of three meetings between the Bruins and Blue Jackets this season. The Bruins last saw Columbus on Oct. 28, blanking them 4-0. Matt Grzelcyk scored in the first period before Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak added tallies in the second period. Coyle’s goal was shorthanded. Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the win.
- The Bruins fumbled in the third period of Thursday’s game and fell 3-2 in a shootout to the LA Kings. They let a few power play opportunities get away from them and allowing their opponent to capitalize on a 5-on-3 and bounce back.
- The Bruins’ shootout loss on Thursday was their third consecutive game to go to a shootout on home ice. The B’s have gone to a shootout four times this season, all at home. They are 2-0-2 in those games.
- The B’s are 3-1-2 in their last six games, as third periods have gotten away from them and they’ve lost pace in their offensive pressure. The Bruins have allowed their opponents to come back in the third period and tie and force overtimes/shootouts or beat them in the last three games.
- Per the Bruins’ release, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Hampus Lindholm and David Krejci and Charlie McAvoy all took maintenance days yesterday and did not practice. They are expected to be in today’s lineup though.
- For the Bruins, Pastrnak extended his point streak to sevens as he’s registered five goals and three assists in that time. Charlie Coyle has also been on a kick with two goals and three assists in his last five games.
- The Blue Jackets are 2-3-0 in their last five games and currently 0-2-0 heading into their final game of a three-game road trip. They’ve been outscored 8-1 in those two games.
- Columbus last played on Thursday, falling to the Tampa Bay Lighting, 4-1. It was a tie game heading into the third period, but the Lightning scored three goals in eight minutes to come away with the win.
- For Columbus, two players have six points in their last five games — but neither registered a point in the last two games (I mean, there was only one goal scored during that time). Patrik Laine has four goals and two assists in five games while Jack Roslovic has two goals and four assists.
- It will be interesting to see if Ullmark starts in net or Jeremy Swayman gets one. Ullmark has had the last three starts and Swayman
