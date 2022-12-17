Recap: Bruins finish strong to top Blue Jackets, 4-2

The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, today at the TD Garden as they held on to a two-goal lead in the final frame to close out the win.
Power-play goals dominated the game, as the Bruins led 2-1 heading into the third on two from the man-advantage and Columbus’s goal also coming for it.
The Bruins’ go-ahead goal was scored by Taylor Hall on a delayed penalty call with Swayman to the bench for the extra attacker.
The win continues the Bruins’ point streak on home ice.
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first period on the power play.
Hampus Lindholm found David Pastrnak inside the left-wing circle where he brought the puck to the slot and put a wrist shot over Daniil Tarasov’s glove. 1-0 Bruins.
Second period:
The Blue Jackets tied the game at 14:00 of the second period on the power play.
Johnny Gaudreau found Boone Jenner out front where just off to the side he lifted a backhander over Jeremy Swayman’s shoulders. 1-1 tie game.
The Bruins took the lead at 17:50 of the second period with another power-play goal.
Charlie McAvoy hit David Krejci with a one-timer inside the left-wing circle where he blasted a one-timer, top-shelf over Tarasov’s glove. 2-1 Bruins.
Third period:
The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 12:41 of the third period.
On a delayed penalty call, Hall was stationed at the top of the paint to find the rebound from Pastrnak’s one-timer from the left-wing circle. Hall effortlessly collected the puck for a quick shot past Tarasov. 3-1 Bruins.
The Bruins scored 19 seconds later at 13:00 of the third period.
Derek Forbort threw a blast on net and Tomas Nosek picked up the rebound to get his stick just enough on it to put it past Tarasov. 4-1 Bruins.
The Blue Jackets bounced back at 14:29 of the third period with their second power-play goal of the night.
Marcus Bjork fed Patrik Laine a pass inside the left-wing circle where he fired a one-timer past Swayman. Final score: 4-2 Bruins.
And then Swayman ALMOST scored a goal...
Game notes:
- The Bruins outplayed the Blue Jackets for at least part of the first period — although Head Coach Jim Montgomery was not pleased with their performance during the first 20 minutes (or two periods overall) he said after the game. The Bruins had stronger puck possession, and outshot the Blue Jackets 8-0 in the game’s opening 10 minutes. Columbus didn’t register their first shot on net until they went on their first power play of the game.
- As the period wore on and the second period got underway, the Bruins played some undisciplined hockey in the defensive zone with stick infractions that led to penalties. The Bruins had six minutes to kill off in the first and then a 4-on-4 that became a 4-on-3 PK in the second.
- Overall the Bruins had three power plays to Columbus’ five. Four of the six goals scored today were from man-advantage situations, with an additional Bruins goal scored on a delayed call — so technically speaking that number is really five of six. Both teams were able to capitalize on two power plays each. For the Bruins, they’ve scored multiple man-advantage goals and haven’t have a problem doing so, but the PK allowed two goals and hasn’t happened since Nov. 25.
- There were definitely some missed scoring chances when a pass was given instead of taking the shot throughout the game. Jake DeBrusk and Pastrnak were the two biggest culprits of it today, with two particular instances.
- The B’s played their best period of the game in the third, which was motivated by Patrice Bergeron talking to the team during the second intermission. They crashed the net and both Bruins goals in the third were because the team had a net-front presence to picked up rebounds quickly.
- The third period’s two-goal lead was also a refreshing change of pace from the string of recent games where they gave up the lead resulting in some shootouts and a regulation loss.
- Montgomery said Swayman was the team’s best player this afternoon. He made 31 saves, posting a .939 save percentage. Montgomery said he was happy to see him get the win and come out of the other side of some “hiccups” in recent games. “Everyone needs adversity,” Montgomery said.
- Swayman was within inches of getting a coveted goalie goal with since shot he took on the empty net from behind the Bruins’ goal line. Postgame he was saying how he wants to score a goal so bad and that he’s going to keep trying.
- The bench clearly reacted watching the shot just missing the net. SCOC asked Charlie McAvoy about the team’s reaction and how it would have capped off a big night for Swayman. McAvoy’s responded: “The whole bench was on our feet and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh he almost got it too.’ That would have been really special. I was like, ‘If he gets, it do we go out on the ice, are we allowed to go on the ice?’ It would have been a moment.”
- Bergeron was honored in a pregame ceremony for registering his 1,000th point last month. It was a great tribute with footage from different goals and assists throughout his career.
- The Bruins continue the homestand on Monday, Dec. 19 against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.
