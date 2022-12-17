Recap: Bruins finish strong to top Blue Jackets, 4-2

The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, today at the TD Garden as they held on to a two-goal lead in the final frame to close out the win.

Power-play goals dominated the game, as the Bruins led 2-1 heading into the third on two from the man-advantage and Columbus’s goal also coming for it.

The Bruins’ go-ahead goal was scored by Taylor Hall on a delayed penalty call with Swayman to the bench for the extra attacker.

The win continues the Bruins’ point streak on home ice.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first period on the power play.

Hampus Lindholm found David Pastrnak inside the left-wing circle where he brought the puck to the slot and put a wrist shot over Daniil Tarasov’s glove. 1-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Blue Jackets tied the game at 14:00 of the second period on the power play.

Johnny Gaudreau found Boone Jenner out front where just off to the side he lifted a backhander over Jeremy Swayman’s shoulders. 1-1 tie game.

What a beauty by Boone! pic.twitter.com/z57JzS8fZ0 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 17, 2022

The Bruins took the lead at 17:50 of the second period with another power-play goal.

Charlie McAvoy hit David Krejci with a one-timer inside the left-wing circle where he blasted a one-timer, top-shelf over Tarasov’s glove. 2-1 Bruins.

David Krejci fires one home on the power play.



2-1 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/nfw6EShRh8 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 17, 2022

Third period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 12:41 of the third period.

On a delayed penalty call, Hall was stationed at the top of the paint to find the rebound from Pastrnak’s one-timer from the left-wing circle. Hall effortlessly collected the puck for a quick shot past Tarasov. 3-1 Bruins.

The Bruins scored 19 seconds later at 13:00 of the third period.

Derek Forbort threw a blast on net and Tomas Nosek picked up the rebound to get his stick just enough on it to put it past Tarasov. 4-1 Bruins.

The Blue Jackets bounced back at 14:29 of the third period with their second power-play goal of the night.

Marcus Bjork fed Patrik Laine a pass inside the left-wing circle where he fired a one-timer past Swayman. Final score: 4-2 Bruins.

And then Swayman ALMOST scored a goal...

Game notes: