 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Panthers

Right back at it!

By Angelina.Berube
/ new
Boston Bruins v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins open the week against the Florida Panthers tonight!

As with any divisional match-up, it will be a good measure to see where this Bruins team stands at this point in the season.

Discuss!

Loading comments...