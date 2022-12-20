Recap: Bruins defeat Panthers in wild 7-3 game

The Boston Bruins topped the Florida Panthers, 7-3, tonight at the TD Garden in a win that nearly saw a four-goal lead lost, but then regained.

The Bruins were up 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 not even two minutes into the second period before the Panthers would score three straight to come within one score in a chaotic second period.

A goal from David Krejci gave a little breathing room heading into the locker room before a pair of goals from Patrice Bergeron in the final frame added cushion to secure a 7-3 win and another four-goal lead over Florida to close out the 60 minutes.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 10:51 of the first period.

Connor Clifton, skating down the right side, threw a pass out front intended for Taylor Hall. Clifton wrapped around the net to find the pass that Hall barely touched on the other side at the bottom of the left-wing circle where he put a quick shot past Spencer Knight. 1-0 Bruins.

Cliffy Hockey checks in ✔️ pic.twitter.com/ivghOb3eLu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 20, 2022

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 14:04 of the first period.

From a strong rush, Brad Marchand found Brandon Carlo skating down the center lane where he put a wrist shot over Knight’s glove. 2-0 Bruins.

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 16:07 of the first period.

Trent Frederic hit Charlie Coyle with a pass inside the right-wing circle where he blasted a wrist shot over Knight’s blocker. 3-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Bruins took a four-goal lead at 1:38 of the second period on the power play.

The rebound from Patrice Bergeron’s shot out front found David Pastrnak low inside the left-wing circle for a quick shot past Knight’s blocker. 4-0 Bruins.

Pasta hits for 2️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/wi3agHnZUu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 20, 2022

The Panthers got one back at 3:02 of the second period.

Sam Reinhart found the rebound from Matt Kiersted’s long shot from the point to put a low shot past Linus Ullmark. 4-1 game.

The Panthers cut their deficit in half at 5:42 of the second period.

Gustav Forsling hit Eric Staal with a one-timer inside the right-wing circle to beat Ullmark between his glove and the post. 4-2 game.

The Panthers tightened the score at 8:22 of the second period.

Sam Reinhart threw a shot on net. Carter Verhaeghe found the rebound in the slot and backhanded the puck through his legs, and then through Ullmark’s five-hole. 4-3 game.

The Bruins regained a two-goal lead at 11:50 of the second period.

Hampus Lindholm rang the post, but the loose puck came out to Krejci who fired a blast past Knight at the back door. 5-3 Bruins.

Third period:

The Bruins extended their lead at 8:52 of the third period.

Bergeron picked up a pass at the blue line, skated into the zone and inside the right-wing circle threw a wrist shot past Knight. 6-3 Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron beats Spencer Knight. Tough goal to give up.



6-3 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/eBJN3tJT9T — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 20, 2022

The Bruins regained their four-goal lead at 13:18 of the third period on the power play and Bergeron’s second goal of the night.

Bergeron picked up the rebound from Lindholm’s shot and put a backhander past Knight. Final score: 7-3 Bruins.

And here, we have his second. © pic.twitter.com/mPfOcubXBY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 20, 2022

Game notes: