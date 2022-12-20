Morning Skate: Touchdown

Welcome to Tuesday, folks!

Quite a game last night, eh?

A stuttering overall start, a four-goal lead that turned into a one-goal lead, then a relatively comfortable conclusion.

If you win a game with what looks like a football score, that’s rarely a bad thing.

I apologize for mentioning football so soon for those of you who are New England Patriots fans, as that ending to Sunday’s game may still be fresh — that was truly one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in a sporting event.

(Though speaking of “football scores” and seven points, that dude was clearly out of bounds on the Raiders’ tying touchdown.)

Anyways, that’s enough of the mixed sports metaphors. The Bruins ultimately took care of business last night, vanquishing one of the few teams who managed to hang an L on them thus far this season.

REVENGE GAME!!!

The win also improved the Bruins’ home record to 17-0-2, a record that looks like some kind of typo when you actually write it out.

The B’s will have a couple of game-free days now to finish their Christmas shopping before back-to-back games vs. Winnipeg and at New Jersey on Thursday and Friday.

Both of those teams had been cruising at times as recently as a couple of weeks ago, but have cooled off a bit since: Winnipeg is 6-4-0 in their last ten, while New Jersey is 4-4-2.

Still, good tests before Christmas.

Today’s discussion topic

What is the best Christmas movie, and why is it Jingle All The Way?