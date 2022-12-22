Preview: Bruins close out homestand against Jets

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Arctic Ice Hockey
Know your enemy
- 21-10-1, 43PTS, 2nd in Central Division
- Kyle Connor: 32GP, 15G, 23A, 38PTS; Josh Morrissey: 32GP, 6G, 32A, 38PTS; Pierre-Luc Dubois: 32GP, 15G, 22A, 37PTS
- Connor Hellebuyck: 16-7-1, 2.33 GAA, .928 save percentage; David Rittich: 5-3-0, 2.55 GAA, .909 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins will close out their five-game homestand tonight against the Winnipeg Jets!
- It’s also the first of back-to-back games for the Bruins as they will travel to New Jersey to face the Devils tomorrow.
- It’s been a good homestand point wise for the Bruins, as they’ve continued to register a point in every home game this season. They are 3-0-1 these home games heading into tonight’s game.
- Play wise, they’ve had some ups and downs. There have been second-period breakdowns, leads almost lost or lost in the third period and being outshot. But with that said, the Bruins have still managed to find ways to win so we can’t complain too much.
- This will be the first game between the Bruins and Jets this season. The Bruins will see them next on March 16, 2023. Last season, the Bruins were 2-0-0 against the Jets, beating them 3-2 on Jan. 22, 2022 and 4-2 on March 18, 2022.
- Tonight could be another battle of special teams, as the Bruins and Jets have some of the best penalty kills in the league right now. The Bruins are still at the top at 85%, but the Jets aren’t too far behind at 81.4%.
- Taylor Hall is on a five-game point streak with two goals and five assists. In 10 games, Hall has registered at least a point in nine of 10 games, accumulating seven goals and seven assists.
- Winnipeg is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and 3-2-0 in their last five games. The Jets last played on Tuesday, defeating the Ottawa Senators, 5-1. Four different players scored for the Jets, including a pair of goals from Connor.
- For the Jets, Connor is on a 10-game point streak with seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points. He had a three-point night with two goals and one assists in the Jets last game on Dec. 20. Dubois is on a three-game point streak with one goal and six assists.
See ya tonight!
