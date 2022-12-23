Recap: Bruins come back to top Jets, 3-2

The Boston Bruins edged out the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, in a comeback win tonight at the TD Garden.

The B’s recovered from a 2-0 deficit after the first period, and overall slow start, to pick up the pace in the second period.

A lucky bounce goal from David Pastrnak got the Bruins rolling, and Pastrnak would add an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power-play goal to even the score.

Nick Foligno netted the game-winner for the Bruins to complete the comeback.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Jets opened the scoring at 1:58 of the first period.

Cole Perfetti hit Mark Scheifele with a pass in the slot where he spun around for a quick shot past Jeremy Swayman’s glove. 1-0 Jets.

Fetts with the pass pic.twitter.com/gVbvNW0Nnj — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 23, 2022

The Jets took a two-goal lead at 7:20 of the first period.

Jansen Harkins tipped in a long shot that Josh Morrissey threw on net. The shot trickled through Swayman’s five-hole. 2-0 Jets.

Harks with the tip off another ROCKET from JNo pic.twitter.com/GK6MzUtXuU — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 23, 2022

Second period:

The Bruins bounced back at 12:08 of the second period.

Connor Hellebuyck tried to recover a bouncing puck at the end boards and couldn’t reset. The puck came out to Pastrnak crashing down the slot where he put an easy shot on a wide-open net. 2-1 game.

The Bruins tied the game at 15:00 of the second period.

Pastrnak put a slap shot on net that DeBrusk tipped past Hellebuyck out front. 2-2 game.

JD gets us even. pic.twitter.com/TecmDepeBv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2022

Third period:

Charlie Coyle found Nick Foligno in the slot where he put a wrist shot over Hellebuyck’s glove. Final score: 3-2 Bruins.

Game notes: