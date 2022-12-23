Recap: Bruins come back to top Jets, 3-2

The Boston Bruins edged out the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, in a comeback win tonight at the TD Garden.
The B’s recovered from a 2-0 deficit after the first period, and overall slow start, to pick up the pace in the second period.
A lucky bounce goal from David Pastrnak got the Bruins rolling, and Pastrnak would add an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power-play goal to even the score.
Nick Foligno netted the game-winner for the Bruins to complete the comeback.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
The Jets opened the scoring at 1:58 of the first period.
Cole Perfetti hit Mark Scheifele with a pass in the slot where he spun around for a quick shot past Jeremy Swayman’s glove. 1-0 Jets.
Fetts with the pass pic.twitter.com/gVbvNW0Nnj— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 23, 2022
The Jets took a two-goal lead at 7:20 of the first period.
Jansen Harkins tipped in a long shot that Josh Morrissey threw on net. The shot trickled through Swayman’s five-hole. 2-0 Jets.
Harks with the tip off another ROCKET from JNo pic.twitter.com/GK6MzUtXuU— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 23, 2022
Second period:
The Bruins bounced back at 12:08 of the second period.
Connor Hellebuyck tried to recover a bouncing puck at the end boards and couldn’t reset. The puck came out to Pastrnak crashing down the slot where he put an easy shot on a wide-open net. 2-1 game.
Needed a bounce. pic.twitter.com/3dLE3JrEyi— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2022
The Bruins tied the game at 15:00 of the second period.
Pastrnak put a slap shot on net that DeBrusk tipped past Hellebuyck out front. 2-2 game.
JD gets us even. pic.twitter.com/TecmDepeBv— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 23, 2022
Third period:
Charlie Coyle found Nick Foligno in the slot where he put a wrist shot over Hellebuyck’s glove. Final score: 3-2 Bruins.
Game notes:
- The Bruins’ home point streak continues with the win! They have now earned at least a point in all 20 home games so far this season. The B’s are now 18-0-2 at home.
- It wasn’t pretty to start to achieve that feat, but the Bruins managed to find their game in the second and third period to come back after a two-goal hole from the first 20 minutes of play.
- The first period was rough and the Bruins had a hard time getting the puck out of their defensive zone. There were missed connections on passes and the B’s had a hard time sustaining puck possession. It also didn’t help they had a late first-period PK on an offensive zone penalty call on Taylor Hall.
- But the Bruins picked up their game and responded in the second. That lucky bounce that Pastrnak capitalized on turned the game in the Bruins’ favor. In the middle frame the Bruins really started putting offensive pressure on Hellebuyck and the Jets’ defense. McAvoy drew a big call and the Bruins’ first unit tied the game fast into the power play. The Bruins outshot the Jets 16-6 in the second.
- Foligno and his linemates — even in the first when things weren’t looking good — were doing little things right like have good offensive zone coverage shifts and trying to build some momentum. The fourth line started the second period off with a puck possessing, offensive-zone shift and headed right to the net. Foligno was rewarded with the game-winner in the third.
- Despite giving up two early first-period goals, Swayman tightened up his game as it progressed and made some big, timely saves — especially with a hot glove. He ended the night with 25 saves.
- DeBrusk’s tying goal was his 200th career point. SCOC asked DeBrusk how it felt hitting another milestone in his career tonight. He talked about not only hitting his 200th career point with his goal, but also commented knowing his 100th goal had been nearing as well this season and hitting that. DeBrusk said: “It’s awesome. I think that I knew that I was close to both of those at the start of this year and it was nice to hit it with a goal. That’s kind of how I like to do things.”
- Pastrnak’s goal and assist puts his on a 10-game point streak and three-game goal streak.
- The Bruins are right back at it tomorrow night as they hit the road to face the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.
