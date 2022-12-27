Preview: Bruins head back to the scene of a rare loss with a visit to Ottawa

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Kanata, ON
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Silver Seven Sens
Know your enemy
- 14-16-3, 31 PTS, last in the Atlantic Division
- Brady Tkachuk: 13G-24A-37PTS; Alex DeBrincat: 10G-22A-32PTS; Drake Batherson: 12G-19A-31PTS
- Cam Talbot: 8-8-1, 2.71 GAA, .911 save percentage
Game notes
- It’s kind of funny: these two teams met for the first time this season on Oct. 18, a 7-5 Senators win. Back then, we all made jokes like “oh, guess the Bruins won’t be going 82-0 after all.” However, it’s pretty remarkable to think that here we sit, two days after Christmas, and the Bruins have only lost in regulation three times since then. It’s been quite a season.
- I remember some people arguing in the comments a while back when I said this Senators season had “high expectations” — while no one expected the Cup Final, Sens fans (and plenty of NHL pundits) expected some noise. Instead, they’re in last place as we approach January. While they’re not in an insurmountable hole, maybe we can finally agree that the season hasn’t gone as expected.
- Senators goalie Cam Talbot is back in the mix — he was out of commission recovering from an injury when these two teams met in October. The Senators acquired Talbot from Minnesota in the offseason. While his season-long numbers aren't impressive, he’s 5-2-1 in December.
- If you ask Silver Seven, the Sens are in need of some puck luck to help turn things around. Silver Seven notes that Ottawa’s actual GF% varies wildly from its xGF%, and the Sens certainly have been hard done by some injuries.
- Ottawa currently sits at 23rd in the league in GF/G and 16th in GA/G. Their power play is fourth-best in the league (just behind the Bruins, who are third), while their PK is 13th.
- The Senators had their last game against Detroit postponed due to weather. They haven’t played since Dec. 22, a 3-2 OTL to the Washington Capitals. Overall, the Sens are 4-2-1 in their last seven games.
- The Bruins are coming off of an impressive win against the Devils on Friday night — and they’ll play those same Devils tomorrow night too.
- With the team enjoying the Christmas break, there’s really nothing new to report. Jim Montgomery will have to decide on a starting goalie, but that’s about it.
See ya tonight!
