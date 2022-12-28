Preview: No rest for the weary as the Bruins are back in New Jersey

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:30 PM
Where: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
How to follow: TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: All About the Jersey
Know your enemy
- 22-10-2, 46 points, second in the Metropolitan Division
- Jack Hughes: 18G-21A-39PTS; Jesper Bratt: 12G-21A-33PTS; Nico Hischier: 13G-18A-31PTS
- Vitek Vanecek: 12-4-2, 2.41 GAA, .909 save percentage
Game notes
- While the Bruins were playing last night in Ottawa, the Devils were sitting at home waiting for them, enjoying scenic late-December New Jersey. The Devils haven't played since the last time these two teams met last Friday.
- As you may remember, that game ended as a 4-3 win for the good guys, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back then too. Scheduling is weird.
- With Jeremy Swayman going last night, Linus Ullmark will be in net tonight. Craig Smith drew in last night, so it remains to be seen if Jim Montgomery gives him another game or if AJ Greer ends up back in.
- Other than the fourth-line decision, there shouldn’t be much else to think about from a Bruins perspective.
- The Bruins saw both Jersey goalies last time out, chasing Mackenzie Blackwood before landing five shots on Vital Vanecek. It’s not clear who will start tonight, but per our friends at AATJ, the Devils may have a decision to make in net.
- The B’s will have a couple deserved days off after tonight’s game, skating next against the Sabres at home on Saturday afternoon.
See ya tonight!
