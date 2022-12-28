Recap: Bergeron scores late, Bruins beat Devils again

Another trip to Newark, another win for the Bruins.

Coming off of a shootout loss in Ottawa Tuesday night, the Bruins put forth a business-like effort and got a late goal from Patrice Bergeron to take home a 3-1 win.

After a scoreless first ten minutes, Trent Frederic and Kevin Bahl got acquainted.

Speaking of Frederic, he was back in the middle of things midway through the second period — beating Vitek Vanecek with a wicked shot to make it 1-0 Bruins.

The Bruins maintained that lead into the third period, when Nico Hischier cashed in on a nice pass from the corner to beat Linus Ullmark and make it a 1-1 game.

With less than five minutes to go in the third period, Bergeron deflected a Hampus Lindholm toss past Vanecek to make it 2-1 Bruins.

ZACHA REVENGE GAME! Pavel Zacha decided he liked scoring so much Tuesday night that he’d do it again, sealing the game with an empty-netter. 3-1 Bruins.

Two games against New Jersey in a week, two wins.

Game notes

Trent Frederic remains a relatively polarizing figure, though his play thus far this season has led to more plaudits than complaints. But this game is a great example of how effective he can be when he’s on his game. A decent scrap, no dumb penalties, three shots, a goal...good stuff.

I was a little surprised to see the Devils not challenge Bergeron’s goal, as it was definitely a borderline high stick. However, it was probably one of those goals that would have been difficult to overturn, as it was called a goal on the ice. High sticks are always tough due to the lack of good camera angles anyways, but a failed challenge probably wouldn’t have done much to harm the Devils’ already slim chances.

Two more assists tonight for Hampus Lindholm. His shot on the Bergeron goal was a good decision in that situation, and is one of those ones that goes in when things are going your way. He’s continued his stellar start to the season.

As has been the case throughout the season, Linus Ullmark deserves plenty of credit in this one. 30 saves may not sound like the most Herculean effort, but more than half of those (16) came in a first period that featured the Devils buzzing. Natural Stat Trick credits New Jersey with a whopping 11 high-danger chances in the first period and an xGF of 2.4. Actual goals? Zero.

The Bruins came up empty on the power play again tonight, extending their skid to 0-for-7 in the last three games.

Many of us (myself included) pointed to these games against New Jersey as good measuring sticks for the Bruins. While the Devils aren’t quite what they were at the start of the season (2-7-1 in their last ten), the B’s handled themselves just fine. Maybe it’s time to just accept that the Bruins are good.

The B’s will be back in action Saturday afternoon, hosting the Buffalo Sabres.