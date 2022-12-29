Morning Skate: Warmth

Welcome to Thursday, folks!

The Bruins finished their “two in two” with three points out of a possible four — certainly not a bad haul, especially when one of the games was against the archnemesis Ottawa Senators.

The B’s will now enjoy a few days’ respite before hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday; after that, all eyes will be on Monday’s Winter Classic.

In a true New England twist, Christmas weekend featured the coldest weather of the year so far. This weekend? Forecasts call for rain and 55-degree (Fahrenheit) weather.

Hey, at least the Winter Classic isn’t scheduled for Wednesday, which will be in the mid-60s.

Nice to have a bit of spring in winter, at least.

In NHL circles, the other big talking point from last night involved the Bruins’ Winter Classic opponent, as the pesky Detroit Red Wings came back from 4-0 down to beat the Penguins, 5-4, in overtime — on the road, no less.

The Pens will have one more tune-up as well, facing the Devils tomorrow.

What’s on tap for today?