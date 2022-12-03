Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Avalanche Let’s go! By Angelina.Berube Dec 3, 2022, 5:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Avalanche Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Boston Bruins look to remain undefeated at home tonight as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche! There is a lot of Bruins’ hockey coming this month so get ready as we kick off a game every other night. Discuss! Loading comments...
Loading comments...