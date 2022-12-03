 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Avalanche

Let’s go!

By Angelina.Berube
/ new
NHL: FEB 21 Avalanche at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins look to remain undefeated at home tonight as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche!

There is a lot of Bruins’ hockey coming this month so get ready as we kick off a game every other night.

Discuss!

Loading comments...