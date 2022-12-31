Preview: Bruins close out 2022 against the Sabres

Just the facts
When: Today, 1:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Die By The Blade
Know your enemy
- 17-14-2, 36PTS, tied for 5th in Atlantic Division
- Tage Thompson: 33GP, 26G, 24A, 50PTS; Jeff Skinner: 30GP, 17G, 20A, 37PTS; Rasmus Dahlin: 32GP, 10G, 27A, 37PTS
- Craig Anderson: 7-4-1, 2.65 GAA, .922 save percentage; Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 6-3-1, 3.40 GAA, .887 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins host the Buffalo Sabres for a New Year’s Eve matinee as they cap off 2022!
- PLUS — We are one day closer to the 2023 Winter Classic!
- It’s been a great December for the Bruins heading into the final game of the month. They are 9-3-1 in their last 13 games and remain on a home point streak.
- The B’s are 5-0-2 at home this month heading into this afternoon and it’s their first game back to the TD Garden after the Christmas break. The Bruins got right to business the last two games on the road, coming away with three points on a back-to-back road trip set.
- The Bruins have found ways comeback throughout games — with those were no different. They managed to force overtime and a shootout against the Ottawa Senators, despite falling 3-2 in the shootout. Then the Bruins broke a tie against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 28 late in the third period with Patrice Bergeron’s effort and then Pavel Zacha’s goal to beat New Jersey, 3-1.
- For the Bruins, Hampus Lindholm has driven offense from the backend. He has seven assists in his last six games, including two games with two assists each. He also recently put up a season-high shots on goal at seven shots on Dec. 22.
- While he broke his point streak in the loss to the Senators on Dec. 27, David Pastrnak added an assist to still give himself an impressive four goals and two assists in his last five games.
- Today’s game will see two of the league’s leaders in points. Pastrnak has 48 which puts him at 7th in the NHL, while Buffalo’s Tage Thompson is tied for fifth at 50. The two are also goal leaders, Thompson has 26 and Pastrnak has 24.
- Injury update: Per the Bruins’ report, Tomas Nosek will be out again this afternoon. Trent Frederic will remain centering Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer on the fourth line.
- Buffalo has also been on a good stretch. They are 5-0-0 in their last five games, including one shutout. In those games, the Sabres outscored their opponents 24 to 9.
- The Sabres last played on Dec. 29, when they defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 6-3. The Sabres led 5-0 heading into the second period. Kyle Okposo registered a hat trick.
- For the Sabres, Thompson has five goals and four assists for nine points in his last five games. Alex Tuch has also been on a hot streak, registering two goals and five assists in the past five games.
See ya soon!
Loading comments...