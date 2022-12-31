Recap: Bruins drop to Sabres, 4-3, in overtime

The Boston Bruins fell to the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, in overtime, this afternoon at the TD Garden.

Despite outshooting the Sabres 40-25, the B’s didn’t handle the puck as well as the Sabres who were on a mission to continue their winning streak.

The Bruins came back in the third to tie the game and take the lead, but a late goal with under two minutes remaining by Dylan Cozens sent the game into extra minutes.

Cozens would then help seal the deal for the Sabres with the assist on Alex Tuch’s game-winning goal — Tuch had a hand in every goal with two goals and two assists.

The B’s still earned a point and all focus now shifts to Monday, Jan. 2 for the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 2 p.m.

We’ll see you there!

Here are the highlights from today’s game:

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 13:09 of the first period.

Pavel Zacha left a short pass to David Krejci which he threw across the zone to David Pastrnak set up inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s stick. 1-0 Bruins.

Pasta pots No. 25 pic.twitter.com/WV7iSfkdJq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 31, 2022

The Sabres tied the game at 16:13 of the first period.

Tuch forced Connor Clifton to turnover the puck in the slot. Jeff Skinner found the loose puck in the high slot and got it to Tage Thompson who beat Jeremy Swayman at the top of the paint. 1-1 game.

Second period:

The Sabres took the lead at 2:03 of the second period.

After Hampus Lindholm couldn’t secure the puck in the neutral zone and fell in the process, Tuch picked up the puck, skating into the zone with Charlie McAvoy unable to catch up and threw a wrist shot over Swayman’s right shoulder in the slot. 2-1 Sabres.

Third period:

The Bruins tied the game at 5:16 of the third period on the power play.

Brad Marchand hit Bergeron with a one-timer from the bumper where he put one past Luukkonen’s glove. 2-2 tie game.

The Bruins took the lead at 12:25 of the third period.

Pastrnak sent Marchand on a breakaway to beat Luukkonen through his five-hole in the slot. 3-2 Bruins.

Brad Marchand on the breakaway gives the Bruins a lead: pic.twitter.com/ndMnBTkdqp — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) December 31, 2022

The Sabres tied the game at 18:23 of the third period.

With the extra attacker, Tuch backhanded a pass to Dylan Cozens inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer past Swayman. 3-3 game.

Overtime:

The Sabres won the game at 3:53 of overtime.

Cozens found Tuch in the slot for a quick wrist shot past Swayman. Final score: 4-3 Sabres.