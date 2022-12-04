Recap: Pastrnak, Frederic lead Bruins to 5-1 win over Avalanche

The Boston Bruins soared to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche as David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic each netted two goals apiece tonight at the TD Garden.

The Bruins outshot the Avalanche, 40-25, dominating the second and third periods with offensive steam.

Linus Ullmark made 24 saves in the win.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 13:49 of the first period on the power play.

Brad Marchand found Pastrnak set up inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Pavel Francouz. 1-0 Bruins.

Spending Saturday night in his office. pic.twitter.com/b3syZjmWU5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 4, 2022

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 18:51 of the first period.

Charlie Coyle left a pass at the blue line that Charlie McAvoy picked up and skated to the slot. McAvoy then backhanded a pass to Frederic at the doorstop to put a shot low past Francouz’s left skate. 2-0 Bruins.

Freddy with the finish. pic.twitter.com/JQhpdrkQr5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 4, 2022

Second period:

The Bruins extended their lead at 4:48 of the third period.

David Krejci sent Pastrnak on a breakaway where he went top-shelf over Francouz for his second goal of the night. 3-0 Bruins.

Third period:

The Avalanche cut into their deficit at 6:32 of the third period.

As McAvoy and Nick Foligno bumped into each other out front, Andrew Cogliano picked up a loose puck in the slot to put a quick shot over Ullmark’s blocker. 3-1 game.

A sneaky one from Cogliano in the third!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/fwg6Kyuy5o — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 4, 2022

The Bruins regained a three-goal lead at 15:32 of the third period on Frederic’s second goal of the night.

At center ice, Coyle backhanded a pass to Frederic who then did a short give-and-go with Taylor Hall to receive the puck back and fire a one-timer top-shelf over Francouz’s blocker from inside the right-wing circle. 4-1 Bruins.

The Bruins scored 10 seconds later at 15:42 of the third period to cushion their lead.

Crashing the net, Jake DeBrusk found the rebound from Derek Forbort’s shot to make the final score, 5-1 Bruins.

Game notes: