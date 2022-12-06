Recap: Bruins drop to Golden Knights, 4-3, in shootout

The Boston Bruins rallied to score three goals and tie the game, but fell short completing the comeback and dropped to the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3, in a shootout tonight at the TD Garden.

It was also the Bruins’ first home loss of the season. They are now 14-0-1 at home and 20-3-1 overall.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

The Golden Knights opened the scoring at 1:36 of the first period on the first shot of the game.

Behind the net, William Karlsson found Paul Cotter inside the left-wing circle for a quick shot over Jeremy Swayman’s glove. 1-0 Golden Knights.

first shot in his first game on the first line pic.twitter.com/JtayatL2zP — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 6, 2022

The Golden Knights extended their lead at 5:04 of the first period.

After a bad turnover by David Pastrnak, Jonathan Marchessault picked up the loose puck in the offensive zone to first throw a wrist shot on Swayman and then find the rebound. 2-0 Golden Knights.

if at first you don't succeed... pic.twitter.com/hkAChGQ4Td — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 6, 2022

Second period:

The Golden Knights extended their lead 51 seconds into the second period.

Mark Stone hit Cotter with a short pass where he skated into the slot to put one past Swayman’s glove. 3-0 Golden Knights.

must be somethin in the watah pic.twitter.com/BKBNjNUlwh — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 6, 2022

The Bruins found life with a goal at 13:46 of the second period.

Patrice Bergeron found Brad Marchand at the backdoor where he went top-shelf over Logan Thompson. 3-1 game.

The Bruins closed the gap at 19:35 of the second period.

Charlie McAvoy threw the puck into the offensive zone. David Pastrnak picked it up along the left boards and beating Karlsson to it to then throw a wrist shot on net to get it past Thompson near post. 3-2 game.

Supper is SERVED pic.twitter.com/IpfBP19ola — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 6, 2022

Third period:

The Bruins tied the game at 3:04 of the third period on the power play.

Marchand hit Taylor Hall with a pass at the goal line. Hall wrapped out front for his first attempt on Thompson and kept with it to pot in his rebound, going top-shelf over Thompson’s left shoulder. 3-3 game.

Taylor Hall ties things up.



Bruins claw back from a three-goal deficit. pic.twitter.com/wx1GkgrXBt — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 6, 2022

Overtime:

Despite numerous attempts in the overtime period on the power play, Thompson stood on his head against the Bruins. The game was then decided in a shootout.

Shootout:

In the fifth round, Reilly Smith ended the game with a goal past Swayman. Final score: 4-3 shootout loss.

Game notes: