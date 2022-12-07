Preview: Bruins take on the Avalanche in Denver

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 9 PM
Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Mile High Hockey
Know your enemy
- 13-9-1, 4th in the Pacific Division
- Nathan MacKinnon: 8G-26A-34PTS; Mikko Rantanen: 15G-17A-32PTS; Cale Makar: 6G-18A-24PTS
- Alexandar Georgiev: 11-4-1, 2.68 GAA, .920 save percentage
Game notes
- Tonight kicks off a mini-trip for the Bruins, who will spend three games on the road: at Colorado, at Arizona, at Vegas.
- These two teams faced each other just four days ago, a weird scheduling quirk. The B’s won that game, 5-1.
- Adrian Dater is big mad at Charlie McAvoy for injuring Artturi Lehkonen in that game and thinks the Avalanche need to “make him pay for it” tonight.
- The Avalanche were already more than a bit shorthanded, and they were dealt another blow Monday: Nathan MacKinnon left the game with an upper-body injury and will be out for a month.
- Per that article linked above, Colorado is also missing Gabriel Landeskog, Darren Helm, Valeri Nichushkin, Evan Rodrigues, Shane Bowers, Josh Manson, Bowen Byram, Kurtis MacDermid, and Artturi Lehkonen. Maybe the Bruins should avoid drinking any of the Ball Arena water.
- In addition to all of those injuries, the Avs had Jason Megna snatched off of waivers yesterday too.
- Thankfully, there’s not nearly as much happening personnel-wise for the Bruins (knock on wood). Linus Ullmark should start tonight, but Jim Montgomery doesn’t have a ton of other choices to make.
- Not that I’m complaining about being able to simply turn on NESN, but I’m surprised this isn’t a nationally televised game given the preseason pedigree of the teams involved.
See ya tonight!
