Recap: Bruins wear down shorthanded Avs, win 4-0

Given how hard the injury bug has hit the defending-champion Colorado Avalanche, this was a game you expected the Bruins to win — especially after the sting of the Vegas defeat.

It took a little over a period for the goals to come, but the B’s ultimately wore down and overpowered the Avs, skating out of Denver with a 4-0 win.

The game was scoreless after the first period, and the Avs were doing a good job of hanging with the Bruins.

Then the second period began and the scoring started, with David Pastrnak getting on the board and making it 1-0 Bruins.

Right in the wheelhouse for David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96). pic.twitter.com/A5QxnPfP11 — NHL (@NHL) December 8, 2022

The B’s would add another just six minutes later, as a total-line effort led to a tap-in for Taylor Hall, making it 2-0 Bruins.

oh baby that was pretty. taylor hall makes it 2-0 from coyle & Frederic pic.twitter.com/KYnyR8OPkk — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 8, 2022

Speaking of “total-line effort,” there’s that same line again — but this time, it’s Trent Frederic who cashes in, making it 3-0 Bruins six minutes into the third period.

The Hall-Coyle-Frederic line refuses to cough up the puck — and Frederic eventually hammers one home.



3-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/QQtMXdVutM — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 8, 2022

Hall capped the scoring three minutes later, hopping off the bench and onto a breakaway to make it 4-0 Bruins.

And that was it! The Avs, understandably, weren’t really staffed to mount a furious comeback, and the B’s ended up with the shutout victory.

Game notes

Again, this is a game you expected the Bruins to win, given the circumstances. However, the professional way in which they took care of it is encouraging: not derailed by a (somewhat) frustrating first period, the B’s kept their foot on the gas and ultimately pulled away comfortably.

Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for the shutout win. He has now won his last eight starts.

Hall will earn the individual accolades due to the 2G-1A-3PTS night, but the entire Hall-Coyle-Frederic line deserves a lot of credit. They played the kind of possession-heavy, wearing-down game that a shorthanded team simply can’t manage for long.

Along with that “wear them down” game, all three guys on that line had multi-point nights (1G-1A for Frederic, 0G-2A for Coyle).

While they never really looked in danger of letting the game get away from them, the Bruins can thank their penalty kill for snuffing out any Avalanche hopes — the B’s were a perfect 4 for 4 on the PK.

Next up: the Coyotes in Arizona on Friday night.