Recap: Bruins wear down shorthanded Avs, win 4-0

Given how hard the injury bug has hit the defending-champion Colorado Avalanche, this was a game you expected the Bruins to win — especially after the sting of the Vegas defeat.
It took a little over a period for the goals to come, but the B’s ultimately wore down and overpowered the Avs, skating out of Denver with a 4-0 win.
The game was scoreless after the first period, and the Avs were doing a good job of hanging with the Bruins.
Then the second period began and the scoring started, with David Pastrnak getting on the board and making it 1-0 Bruins.
Right in the wheelhouse for David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96). pic.twitter.com/A5QxnPfP11— NHL (@NHL) December 8, 2022
The B’s would add another just six minutes later, as a total-line effort led to a tap-in for Taylor Hall, making it 2-0 Bruins.
oh baby that was pretty. taylor hall makes it 2-0 from coyle & Frederic pic.twitter.com/KYnyR8OPkk— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 8, 2022
Speaking of “total-line effort,” there’s that same line again — but this time, it’s Trent Frederic who cashes in, making it 3-0 Bruins six minutes into the third period.
The Hall-Coyle-Frederic line refuses to cough up the puck — and Frederic eventually hammers one home.— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 8, 2022
3-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/QQtMXdVutM
Hall capped the scoring three minutes later, hopping off the bench and onto a breakaway to make it 4-0 Bruins.
The man's a Bruin.@hallsy09 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/GliyU6tf7G— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 8, 2022
And that was it! The Avs, understandably, weren’t really staffed to mount a furious comeback, and the B’s ended up with the shutout victory.
Game notes
- Again, this is a game you expected the Bruins to win, given the circumstances. However, the professional way in which they took care of it is encouraging: not derailed by a (somewhat) frustrating first period, the B’s kept their foot on the gas and ultimately pulled away comfortably.
- Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for the shutout win. He has now won his last eight starts.
- Hall will earn the individual accolades due to the 2G-1A-3PTS night, but the entire Hall-Coyle-Frederic line deserves a lot of credit. They played the kind of possession-heavy, wearing-down game that a shorthanded team simply can’t manage for long.
- Along with that “wear them down” game, all three guys on that line had multi-point nights (1G-1A for Frederic, 0G-2A for Coyle).
- While they never really looked in danger of letting the game get away from them, the Bruins can thank their penalty kill for snuffing out any Avalanche hopes — the B’s were a perfect 4 for 4 on the PK.
Next up: the Coyotes in Arizona on Friday night.
