Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: December 8

We are wrapping up the semester as only one college team has a game left in the calendar year.

Boston Pride (5-1-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: No Games

Next Week: v Buffalo Beauts (12/10, 12/11)

A weekend off allowed Toronto to close the gap with eh Pride but Buston still holds the top spot. They now has a Buffalo team that has only played two games.

Boston College (11-7-1, 9-5-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (20 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 2-1 OT @ Holy Cross (12/2), W 4-2 v Holy Cross (12/3)

Coming Week: No Games

Boston College could never lose to Holy Cross or even have a tight game like Northeastern did, or so Eagle supporters claimed going into the weekend.While they did not lose a game they did lose a point as the Crusaders took them to OT before the Eagles remembered they were the better team and won that game and then the next in regulation. They are done till 2023.

Boston University (6-10-0, 5-7-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-7th (28 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 0-3 v Maine (12/2), L 2-3 v Maine (12/3)

Coming Week: v Holy Cross (12/9)

Our only remaining game will be tomorrow night as the Terriers look to rebound after a rough visit by the Black Bears. BU fell in the standings as they are fighting for seeding at the bottom of the table. Their game against last place Holy Cross will give them an opportunity to get back into the race to avoid the first round.

Harvard University (4-8-2, 4-5-2 ECAC, 2-2-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 4th (8 Points Behind) Ivy: T-4th (1.5 games Behind))

Last week: L 1-5 @ Clarkson (12/2), W 2-1 @ St. Lawrence (12/3)

Coming Week: No Games

Harvard is an enigma wrapped in a puzzle shrouded by mystery. They beat some good teams like Cornell, then lose to bad teams like Brown. They give Colgate a run for their money and tie Union and RPI. They seem safely in the ECAC tournament but could either fall apart or rebound for a run at a trophy.

Northeastern University (18-2-1, 14-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 7 (-) HEA: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: W 3-1 v Vermont (12/2), W 5-1 v Vermont (12/3)

Coming Week: No Games

The Huskies got a pair of important wins as they were the better team both nights even if the score was tighter than the game deserved. While both Providence and Vermont have games in hand the Huskies have tiebreakers and and good points on both.

Record This Week: 5-3-0