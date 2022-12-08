Morning Skate: Outburst

Welcome to Thursday, folks.

I apologize in advance for this kind of context-less Morning Skate, but I’m putting this together before the Bruins-Avalanche game ends due to some scheduling conflicts.

Hopefully the Bruins did well (it was 2-0 at last check).

The big news Wednesday night in NHL circles was Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres, as the kid who was rewarded with a big contract extension in the offseason scored a whopping five goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Yes, five goals - if three is a hat trick and four is a...well, let Joe Thornton explain that one to you, what is five goals?

Needless to say, that contract is looking like a wise investment by the Sabres at this point.

Next up for the Bruins will be an away game against Arizona on Friday night, our first chance to see the B’s in action at the Coyotes’ new Arizona State set-up.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

This is very broad, but what would you consider the most impressive single-game feat by an athlete?

I mean a specific instance too, not just “a perfect game in baseball” or something.