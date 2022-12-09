Preview: Bruins head to Tempe to visit the Coyotes

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 9:30 PM
Where: Mullett Arena - Tempe, AZ
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Five for Howling
Know your enemy
- 7-13-4, 18 PTS, T-7th in the Central Division
- Clayton Keller: 7G-15A-22PTS; Shayne Gostisbehere: 6G-12A-19PTS; Matias Maccelli: 2G-15A-17PTS
- Karel Vejmelka, 6-7-3, 3.03 GAA, .912 save percentage
Game notes
- The Bruins continue their western(ish) swing with a stop in Tempe, playing their first game at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena, the new temporary home of the Coyotes.
- These two teams met earlier this season in the Bruins’ home opener, a 6-3 win for the B’s. AJ Greer led the way that night with 2G-1A-3PTS.
- As one of you fine folks noted in the comments the other day, the Bruins will be looking for their 20th (!) consecutive win against the Coyotes, dating back to the Czechia games in 2010. The NHL record for most consecutive wins against a single opponent is 23.
- The Coyotes are having another tough season, currently in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Their last outing was Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers, an 8-2 road loss.
- The Coyotes have played just four home games on the young season, posting a 1-2-1 mark in those four.
- Former Bruin Nick Ritchie has settled in quite nicely in Arizona. He posted ten goals in 24 games last season, and has six goals in 21 to start this season. If he continues scoring at his current pace, he should set a new career high in goals.
- The Coyotes sport the league’s fourth-least potent offense (2.63 GF/G) and are allowing the league’s seventh-most goals per game (3.63 GA/G).
- For the Bruins, it’s business as usual: Jim Montgomery will have a decision to make in net, but that’s about it. It’s been a refreshingly boring few weeks when it comes to major roster decisions (knock on wood).
See ya tonight!
