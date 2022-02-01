Breaking down the road ahead for Boston in February

Congratulations everyone!

You have survived the first month of 2022, and it’s safe to say with such a low bar that this year has gotten off to a good start.

David Pastrnak sure can attest to that, as he had an amazing January, ending the month with 12 goals and seven assists.

With January in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look at how February will look for the Boston Bruins this year.

(Editor’s note: All stats/standings mentioned here are current as of Jan. 31.)

Currently, Boston stands at fourth in the Atlantic Division with 42 games played. The Bruins are more than 10 points behind second-place Tampa Bay Lightning and occupy the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

In February, Boston has 11 games in 28 days, though it’s worth noting that those 28 days include the All-Star break, which makes the schedule even more compressed.

After the All-Star break, the B’s will be looking at a stretch of ten games in just 21 days.

The Bruins will be spending four games at TD Garden while seven games are on the road, including a week-long road trip that starts and ends in Ottawa.

There are definitely some games that will catch the attention of B’s fans.

Notable games on the February schedule

Boston starts the month with their first-ever matchup against Seattle on February 1. With the Kraken boasting a 14-26-4 record, it could provide a chance for the Bruins to gain some confidence with a win.

You’ll get a double-dose of Kraken this month, as the Bruins also head to Seattle for the first time on February 24 with a 10 PM ET puck drop.

The Carolina Hurricanes return to TD Garden on February 10 in what is hopefully a more contested game than last time.

The Canes dominated Boston on January 18 with a 7-1 win at the Garden. Bruce Cassidy and company will be hoping that Boston gives a much better display and walk away with the win.

Brad Marchand will also look to prove his “Lambo” status against known Prius Vincent Trocheck.

Finally, the Colorado Avalanche make a trip to Boston on President’s Day.

Expect a physical game after the Avs’ reaction to Taylor Hall’s hit on Nathan MacKinnon. While the winger is unlikely to drop the gloves, someone else may end up answering the bell at some point that afternoon.

On the month, five of the Bruins’ 11 games will be against teams currently in a playoff spot.

Any particular games you’re looking forward to this month?