Women’s Beanpot 2022: Preview

Welcome to the biggest two weeks of the year folks, time to award some cookery. Every year, well not last year for some obvious reasons, the four area schools get together talk some trash and decide who deserves the whole pot of beans. On the men’s side is is traditionally Boston University’s to claim, with Boston College being their traditional foil, though Northeastern hasn’t lost a game in the tournament in almost five years. However, on the women’s side Northeastern reigns supreme, with Harvard nipping at their heels. Currently Northeastern is defending their title from two years ago when they beat BU in overtime, the Terriers were trying to win only their second Beanpot as a varsity program.

Boston University

Championships: 2* (*Their first title in 1981 was as a club program.)

Last Title: 2019

Last Tournament: 2nd Place (Lost Championship to NU 3-4 in 2OT)

Prediction: 4th Place

Record against other teams this year: 2-2

The Terriers are having a bit of an off year. They lost a lot of talent headlined by Jesse Compher who is in Beijing representing the USA and Corrine Schroeder who transferred to Quinnipiac.

They opened the season 2-0 wining home games against both NU and BC but have since dropped their remaining meetings with Northeastern while having the two matchups with the Eagles postponed due to COVID and burst pipes.

The season started well before the wheels started to come off with losses to RPI and Holy Cross. They are in a dogfight for the last home ice spot in Hockey East.

Boston College

Championships: 8

Last Title: 2018

Last Tournament: 3rd Place (Beat Harvard 3-1 in Consolation)

Prediction: 3rd Place

Record against other teams this year: 0-5

The Eagles drew the tough straw by getting Northeastern in the first round. They aren’t the powerhouse they have been in recent years and have struggled to win games. They too have lost some talent to the Olympics in Cayla Barnes.

Abbey Levy has held BC in many games but the team around her has been unable to capitalize and take big games. They lost their lone matchup to Harvard and have had some pretty brutal results in their three meetings with Northeastern. Though of late the Eagles have been on a bit of a warm streak.

Harvard

Championships: 14

Last Title: 2015

Last Tournament: 4th Place (Lost to BC 1-3 in Consolation)

Prediction: 2nd Place

Record against other teams this year: 1-0

The Crimson are the hottest team in the tournament riding a win streak that goes back to a one goal loss to Duluth, which has seen the Crimson take control of the ECAC and the Ivy League.

Harvard has not done a Beanpot since they hosted in 2015, the longest current drought. The Crimson have not won on the road since they won the 2008 edition of the tournament at Boston University’s Walter Brown Arena. Their last win at Matthews was 2005 a win that was the last in a seven tournament winning streak.

Northeastern

Championships: 17

Last Title: 2020

Last Tournament: 2nd Place (Won Championship against BU 4-3 in 2OT)

Prediction: 1st Place

Record against other teams this year: 5-1

The Huskies coming into the season were the clear favorites. They then went on a massive winning streak that saw them get to the top spot in the USCHO and USA Today polls while getting consideration in the SBNation poll. Now though they are without one of the best players in the world, Alina Mueller, who is also away at the Olympics, but just for this month. They also just lost against Vermont after yet another slow start. The Huskies will look to shake these slow starts in their title defense.

While the Huskies did not have Harvard on their regular season schedule NU has completed their series against the other two only dropping a single game to BU. The last time Northeastern had won before their most recent triumph was the second half of a back-to-back which they completed on home ice in 2013.