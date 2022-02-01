Bruins lines vs. Kraken: Nosek moves to 2C

The Boston Bruins host the Seattle Kraken tonight with line combos and defensive pairings looking a bit more normal from last game.

With Erik Haula still in COVID protocol, the Bruins centers have been shuffled - but at least two lines are unaffected.

Craig Smith moved back to the top line and Charlie Coyle slid down to center the third line during today’s pre-game skate, returning those lines back to the pre-Sunday look.

Tomas Nosek will now center the second line. Steven Fogarty also draws back into the lineup and will shift down to the fourth line’s center.

On defense, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy are back together on the top pairing. Urho Vaakanainen will slide down to round out the third paring with Derek Forbort.

Linus Ullmark also gets his fourth consecutive start in net. Jeremy Swayman will serve as his back-up. Tuukka Rask did not skate today, as Bruce Cassidy said he’s likely feeling “lingering effects from the surgery.”

Here’s how lines and defensive pairings are projected to look:

Lines:

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – Smith

Taylor Hall – Nosek – David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk – Coyle – Oskar Steen

Anton Blidh – Fogarty – Curtis Lazar

Defensive pairings:

Grzelcyk – McAvoy

Mike Reilly – Brandon Carlo

Forbort – Vaakanainen

Ullmark gets the start