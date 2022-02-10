Preview: Bruins carry on against Hurricanes without Bergeron, Marchand tonight

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, TVAS, SN360, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Canes Country
Know your enemy
- 31-10-3, 65PTS, 1st in Metropolitan Division
- Sebastian Aho: 41GP, 19G, 27A, 46PTS; Andrei Svechnikov: 41GP, 17G, 22A, 39PTS; Tony DeAngelo: 37GP, 8G, 28A, 36PTS
- Frederik Andersen: 24-6-1, 2.08 GAA, .927 save percentage; Antti Raanta: 6-3-1, 2.39 GAA, .909 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins face off against the Metropolitan Division leader, the Carolina Hurricanes, tonight as the two wrap up their season series.
- So far, the Hurricanes have taken both previous meetings, handing the B’s a 3-0 loss on October 28, 2021 and most recently a 7-1 loss on January 18. DeAngelo and Svechnikov scored against the Bruins in both meetings.
- The B’s would like to forget the last time they saw the Hurricanes on January 18. The Bruins lost control of the game in the first period, as the Carolina took an early 5-1 lead by the end of the 20 minutes. The Bruins made it a 2-1 game midway through that frame on a Patrice Bergeron power-play goal, but a rough defensive period capped off by five goals allowed on 12 shots from Tuukka Rask dug the B’s into a serious hole. Linus Ullmark relieved Rask to start the second period, but the Canes added a pair of power-play goals in the third period to make the score 7-1.
- In the Bruins’ January 18 loss, six different Carolina players netted a goal. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice. Six players had multi-point nights, including three-point games from defensemen Jaccob Slavin and DeAngelo.
- Since seeing the Bruins last month, the Hurricanes are 5-2-1 in their last eight games. The Hurricanes are currently on a four-game road trip. So far they are 0-1-1, with their most recent 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Carolina trailed 4-0 heading into the third period. They rallied in the final frame to score three goals, but the comeback fell just short.
- The Bruins’ last game on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins saw the team fall in more ways than one. Despite an early two-goal lead and outshooting their opponent 45-25. the Bruins dropped the game by a 4-2 score. Jeremy Swayman recorded his seventh loss of the season, allowing three goals on eight shots in the second period. The B’s not only loss the game, but also Bergeron in the third period to an upper-body, head injury. There was also the impending suspension of Brad Marchand.
- Marchand had an in-person hearing regarding his roughing/high-sticking/game misconduct against Penguins’ goaltender Tristan Jarry during Tuesday’s game. The NHL Department of Player Safety dealt him a six-game suspension last night due to his game-ending actions.
- Bergeron did not skate during yesterday’s practice. He exited Tuesday’s loss in the third period with a head injury after colliding with Sidney Crosby and crashing into the boards. Bergeron has a history of concussions and Cassidy said the team is treading carefully with their captain and, “want to make sure everything checks out.”
- The B’s were just at full health and it was too good to be true. With two of their top-six forwards out of the mix, the Bruins’ second line is now their top line – per lines reported by The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. During yesterday’s practice, Charlie Coyle centered Jake DeBrusk and Craig Smith to make up the second combo. Trent Frederic centered Nick Foligno and Oskar Steen on the third line, while Anton Blidh slotted back in on the fourth line’s left-wing.
See ya tonight!
