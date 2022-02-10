PHF: Isobel Cup Playoffs moved to Tampa

The PHF has made a deal to have all of their Isobel cup Playoff games take place on neutral ice in sunny Tampa, Florida. This will mark the first time that the trophy wasn’t awarded in a home market, after the Lake Placid bubble fell apart last year.

The PHF today announced that the 2022 Isobel Cup Playoffs are headed to Florida where all 6 teams will battle for the top prize in Pro women’s hockey March 25-28 at AdventHealth Center Ice near Tampa Bay. The Isobel Cup will be awarded on ESPN 2.



All six teams will participate, with the top two getting a bye into the semifinal round. All rounds will be single elimination. The preliminary round will be held on Friday March 25th, while the semifinals will be on Sunday the 27th and the championship game the next day Monday the 28th.

The preliminary and semifinal games will air on ESPN+ as all regular season games have been streamed, while the championship will be on ESPN2. For Canadian fans the games will be on TSN Direct and for everyone else on ESPN affiliates. When the championship game airs on ESPN2 it will mark the first time ESPN has ever broadcast professional women’s hockey on their network channels.

While it is unfortunate Boston will not be given a chance to defend it’s title on home ice, there seems to be a lot of positives coming from the move. There are ongoing discussions with the Tampa Bay Lightning