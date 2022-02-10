Bruins recall Studnicka and Lewington, assign Steen

With Patrice Bergeron ruled out after being injured in Tuesday night’s loss, the Bruins needed someone to fill in at center.

It appears that will be Jack Studnicka, albeit not in Bergeron’s 1C spot.

The Bruins announced this afternoon that both Studnicka and defenseman Tyler Lewington have been recalled from Providence.

To make room, forward Oskar Steen has been sent down.

Bruce Cassidy noted this morning that he expects Studnicka to center Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno on the third line, at least to start the game.

Studnicka hasn’t played for the Bruins since Dec. 16, but he’s had a decently productive season for the Providence Bruins, posting 6G-13A-19PTS totals in 27 games.

If you really think Studnicka is your “center of the future” it seems kind of silly to put him in the third line with grinder types like Frederic and Foligno.

However, you could also make the argument that you don’t want to break up a line that has been doing well (Hall-Haula-Pastrnak) to put him with the big guns, so...yeah.

I guess we’ll see how it goes!