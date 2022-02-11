Morning Skate: Over it

Happy Friday, folks!

Speaking on behalf of all Bruins fans, I think it’s fair to say that we’re ready for this week to be over.

This week alone, we saw:

A blown lead against Pittsburgh.

An injury to Patrice Bergeron.

A suspension for Brad Marchand.

Retirement for Tuukka Rask.

An injury for Matt Grzelcyk.

Big time “our pets’ heads are falling off!!!!” energy from the Bruins this week.

Last night’s game had the feel of some of the games from my freshman year of college (2006-2007), where you showed up kind of expecting a loss and just hoped for something interesting.

Obviously getting pasted by the Canes twice in succession isn’t good, but it’s probably silly to read too much into last night’s game, considering who was missing.

Still, Carolina looks legit, very much looking like a team that expects to be in the mix come May/June.

The Bruins? A bit adrift at the moment, and a team that looks like it could use some energy.

Don Sweeney recently commented to the effect of saying he was holding out on dealing Jake DeBrusk until he got fair value in return, but I can’t help but wonder if he might try to speed up that process just to try to shake things up.

I guess we’ll see!

Anyways, what’s on tap for the weekend? Weather in the 50s in Boston today and tomorrow, it’s summertime!

Today’s discussion topic

I don’t know, man. Free discussion today. It’s like when your teacher wheeled a TV into the classroom. Any topic is up for grabs.