Preview: Bruins look to get back on track against Ottawa

When: Today, 12:30 PM
Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Kanata, ON
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Silver Seven Sens
- 16-23-4, 36 points, T-6th in the Atlantic Division
- Drake Batherson: 13G-21A-34PTS; Brady Tkachuk: 14G-18A-32PTS; Josh Norris: 18G-8A-26PTS
- Anton Forsberg: 8-8-1, 3.02 GAA, .911 save percentage
- Well folks, I think we’re all heading into this game thinking “it can’t be much worse than last game.” The Bruins remain shorthanded, and while Ottawa doesn’t have the talent of the Carolina Hurricanes, they certainly need a better effort than we saw Thursday.
- The Bruins beat Ottawa 3-2 earlier this season, then had their next two match-ups postponed due to COVID-19.
- The Senators aren’t a great team, but they’ve benefited in recent weeks from the resurgence of Matt Murray. The two-time Cup winner was waived earlier this season after a terrible start, but has been better lately: he’s won three of his last four starts, including one shutout.
- Something interesting that Silver Seven Sens pointed out: Ottawa’s DJ Smith is now the longest-tenured coach of the league’s Canadian teams. Go figure.
- Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins this afternoon.
- Patrice Bergeron won’t play today for the Bruins, and he doesn’t seem close - it was reported that he rode a stationary bike yesterday, which isn’t something that gets reported if it isn’t noteworthy.
- Matt Grzelcyk is a game-time decision after suffering an upper-body injury in Thursday night’s game. The Bruins recalled Jack Ahcan from Providence on Friday, so he’s available if needed.
