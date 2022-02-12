Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Senators Let’s do it! By Dan.Ryan@bruinshockeynow Feb 12, 2022, 11:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Senators Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Steven Kingsman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images It’s the Bruins! It’s the Senators! It’s Saturday afternoon hockey! Discuss. Loading comments...
Loading comments...