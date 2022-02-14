Morning Skate: Late

Happy Monday, folks!

If you’re one of the hundreds of millions who tuned into the Super Bowl last night, hopefully you’re happy with the result (and hopefully some of your squares hit).

If not, well...hope you enjoyed your Sunday regardless.

The Bruins had themselves a day off yesterday, fresh off of a 2-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

While that game was firmly in the books, the lingering issue of supplemental discipline was settled yesterday, as Austin Watson was suspended two games for his late, high hit on Jack Ahcan.

It seemed laughable that the hit 1) was called a minor on the ice and 2) they doled out a matching minor to Anton Blidh for responding to it.

It’s always weird when there’s a dirty hit and the refs still penalize a guy for sticking up for his teammate. Seems like there should be some leeway allowed, within reason.

Anyways, the minor call had nothing to do with the outcome of the game, so other than lightening Watson’s wallet, no harm done.

The B’s will be back at practice today, preparing for tomorrow night’s game in Manhattan.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

What’s your percentage confidence level in the Bruins making the playoffs? They seem like pretty much a lock, but I’ve read a lot of doom and gloom elsewhere.