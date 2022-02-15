Affiliate Report: Shakiness continues for Providence, Maine swept in Newfoundland

The Boston Bruins have endured some rocky results as of late, dropping three of their last five contests in a month filled with NHL makeup games. Across the organization, struggles have trickled down for both the Providence Bruins and Maine Mariners as well.

Over the weekend, AHL affiliate Providence managed a split, beating the Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) in a shootout, 3-2, on Friday before dropping a 5-1 affair at the Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues) on Saturday night.

As for Maine, their Canadian road trip, which started off strong, came to a crashing end in the form of a four-game sweep by the Newfoundland Growlers (Toronto Maple Leafs). Newfoundland won 5-0 on Wednesday before rattling off victories, 6-1, 4-1, and 4-3, in three straight days over the weekend.

Providence Bruins

19-13-6, 44 points, 4th in Atlantic Division

The endless player carousel between Boston and Providence has put a damper on the latter’s recent stretch of results. While affiliates aren’t primarily measured by wins and losses, rather player development, it has been a difficult stretch nonetheless for the AHL outfit.

In Friday’s win, Providence saw their early lead evaporate as they fell behind, 2-1, midway through the third period. Chris Wagner leveled the game late, and Troy Grosenick slammed the door in the shootout to give Providence full points in a 3-2 win.

Looking to ride that momentum into Saturday, Providence pitched a shutout defensively for the first half of regulation. But a late three-goal outburst in the second period by host Springfield, coupled with a pair of third period markers, handed the visiting Bruins a convincing defeat, 5-1.

However, Providence received several players back from NHL stints and could just as easily turn things around for a stretch run. More importantly than Calder Cup Playoffs positioning, though, is getting the organization’s top prospects in top form to potentially bolster Boston’s playoff run as well.

Player of the Week: Samuel Asselin — The only player with multiple points over the weekend, Asselin inches ever closer to a potential NHL call-up. Stick taps to Troy Grosenick and Justin Brazeau for strong play on Friday night.

Roster Moves

Signed — Blake Hillman.

Blake Hillman. Sent Down from Boston — Jack Ahcan, Jack Studnicka, Ty Lewington, and Oskar Steen.

UP NEXT: It’s three games in three days for Providence next weekend. The P-Bruins welcome the Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals) to town for games on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Sunday (3:05 p.m.). Sandwiched between those is a quick trip to face the Hartford Wolfpack (NY Rangers) on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

Maine Mariners

19-15-5, 43 points, 4th in North Division

Maine had been on fire since the calendar flipped to 2022, climbing the North Division standings and looking like a real contender. With a trip to face the surging, second-place Newfoundland Growlers, a measuring-stick series quickly proved Maine still has work to do.

The four-game sweep by the Growlers began Wednesday with a 5-0 result that saw the hosts climb in front early and never look back. Friday’s 6-1 defeat for Maine followed a similar script, with the Growlers taking an early 3-0 lead and scoring thrice more in the final 40 minutes. Keltie Jeri-Leon got Maine on the board, however, with his lone goal on Friday.

Newfoundland again opened up a three-goal lead on Saturday, taking the lead just 34 seconds into the contest. Mathew Santos fired one back for Maine in the second period, but the Mariners could do no more in a 4-1 loss.

Maine earned a point in an overtime loss on Sunday, even taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to Santos’ second tally of the weekend. Still, Maine managed to fall behind, 3-1, into the final frame. Cameron Askew and Nick Jermain struck back to tie it, the latter scoring with under five minutes to play. But in overtime, the Growlers prevailed as Zach O’Brien found twine for the second time in the game.

Player of the Week: Mathew Santos — With two goals and an assist, Santos was the key contributor offensively for Maine in an otherwise forgettable weekend. Patrick Shea gets stick taps for his two-assist performance on Sunday.

Roster Moves

Signed — Zachary Bouthillier.

Zachary Bouthillier. Claimed off Waivers — Brendan Soucie.

Maine made another quick trade over the weekend, acquiring defenseman Taylor Egan in a mid-series trade with the Growlers.

UP NEXT: Maine gets a chance for some revenge, hosting the Growlers on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. to kickoff a three-game weekend. The Trois-Rivieres Lions (Montreal Canadiens) come to town for games Saturday (6:00 p.m.) and Sunday (3:00 p.m.) to wrap up the weekend.