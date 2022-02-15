Bruins lines vs. Rangers: Grzelcyk is back

The Bruins will get a boost on the blue line this evening, as Matt Grzelcyk is expected to return to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game in Ottawa.

Grzelcyk, you’ll remember, left Thursday’s game against Carolina with an upper-body injury before missing Saturday’s win.

As a result, Jack Ahcan will slide out of the lineup to make way for #48.

Elsewhere, things are pretty much unchanged for the Bruins — Brad Marchand is still suspended, Patrice Bergeron is still out (though he may be back Thursday), etc.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to get another start after his shutout on Saturday.

Subject to change, here’s what to look for tonight:

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk - Jack Studnicka - Nick Foligno

Anton Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

See you in a couple hours!