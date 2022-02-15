Recap: Bruins drop a nine-round shootout decision to the Rangers, 2-1

In an up-and-down game against a good Rangers team, the Bruins ultimately came up short in the 9th round of the shootout, losing 2-1.

K’Andre Miller scored the winner for the home team after Jeremy Swayman made a handful of great “stop it or lose the game” saves, but his teammates couldn’t do much on the other end.

Charlie Coyle, who had a strong game all night, got the Bruins on the board off of a rebound five minutes into the game. 1-0 Bruins

That was all the scoring until seven minutes into the third period, when Filip Chytil beat Jeremy Swayman to make it a 1-1 game.

Filip Chytil tucks in his own rebound to get the Rangers on the board!



(via @RangersMSGN)

Things got real wild after that, with the Bruins getting hemmed in their own zone, then failing to convert on a power play, then making a huge kill of a late Rangers’ power play...

...and then overtime happened.

Regular season NHL overtimes are generally chaotic by design, and this one was no exception.

Swayman made a huge breakaway save on Artemi Panarin, then Igor Shesterkin got bumped by Craig Smith and threw himself to the ice.

I sincerely hope Shesterkin is OK. Such horrific violence has no place in sports. Hard to watch.

Smith got roughed up by Rangers players afterwards, and it ended with matching minors.

Weirdly enough, the game continued for a bit after the ensuing faceoff, only for Shesterkin to then get taken out by the concussion spotter for the last minute.

He returned for the shootout, where he stopped every Bruin bar Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle.

Miller won it on a great move to give the Rangers a 2-1 win.

K'Andre Miller wins it for the Rangers in the 9th round of the shootout

