Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: February 16

Another trophy has been won by one of our teams, as we look to wrap the regular season with some important matchups.

Boston Pride (7-5-0) Standings: 3rd (16 Points behind)

Last Week: No Games

Next Week: No Games

The Pride get another week off before they make their final homestead of the season against the last place Buffalo Beauts.

Boston College (19-12-0, 16-8-0-4 HEA) SBN Poll: ARV HEA: 4th (16 Points behind)

Last week: W 6-4 v Merrimack (2/11), W 3-2 @ Merrimack (2/12)

Coming Week: v Vermont (2/18, 2/19)

The Eagles have clinched at least home ice in Hockey East and with their up coming series control their destiny for third, a little help could see them take second.

Boston University (12-13-5, 11-8-4-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 5th (25 Points behind)

Last week: W 4-3 @ Vermont (2/11), L 2-5 @ Vermont (2/12), W 3-2 OT v Maine (2/15)

Coming Week: @ Providence (2/18), v Providence (2/19)

After upsetting Vermont the Terriers were able to hold on against Maine to hold fifth place. They have been eliminated from the chase for home ice but are still battling Providence for seeding.

Harvard University (18-6-0, 14-5-1 ECAC, 9-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: T-6 (-) ECAC: 2nd (2 Points behind) Ivy: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: W 2-0 v Princeton (2/11), L 1-2 v Quinnipiac (2/12), T 3-3 OT v St. Lawrence (2/14)

Coming Week: @ Rensselaer (2/18), @ Union (2/19)

After winning the Beanpot the Crimson wrapped Ivy League play with a win over Princeton before the wheels fell off. First they lost to Quinnipiac which did them a lot of harm in the PWR, and then a tie to St. Lawrence doubled down on their fall. This weekend Harvard will need to sweep if they want a chance at the top seed, after losing control of their destiny.

Northeastern University (26-4-1, 20-3-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 4 (-) HEA: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: W 8-1 v Maine (2/11), W 2-0 v Maine (2/12), W 2-1 @ New Hampshire (2/15)

Coming Week: @ Connecticut (2/18), v Connecticut (2/19)

Northeastern locked up the Hockey East regular season title for the fourth straight season, even if the conference denies HEPI ever happened. After another tired performance up in Durham, Northeastern will hope to end the regular season on a strong note as Connecticut comes to town.

Record This Week: 8-2-1