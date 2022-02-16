Morning Skate: End-to-end

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

It was quite a night for the Bruins last night at The World’s Most Famous Arena, and while it ended in defeat for the B’s, it was at least entertaining.

We can hang out hats on that, folks. Or we can decide the loss was a big deal, I can’t read minds. I’ll go with the flow.

The Bruins are back in action tomorrow night a bit of a drive from Manhattan against the Islanders, last year’s playoff foe.

Things have been going pretty poorly for the Isles this season, which is a real shame. We’re all very disappointed.

I noticed last night toward the end of the Bruins game that “Chara” was trending on Twitter, and was curious what had happened.

I figured he got in a fight or something again, but it turns out it was 1) because he scored a goal that was eventually credited to someone else and 2) Islanders fans are very mad at his performance: waive him, bench him, etc.

It’s sad to see such talk about a Bruins legend, but time comes for us all, I guess.

The Isles have lost three in a row by a combined score of 14-6, so...1-0 loss for the B’s tomorrow?

Today’s discussion topic

Where do you stand on last night’s game: close loss but a decent point, or blown opportunity for two big points?