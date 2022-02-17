Bruins lines vs. Islanders: The captain returns

The Bruins’ lineup will get a big boost tonight, with Patrice Bergeron set to return from his head laceration.

While many feared the worst (another concussion) after the Pittsburgh game, Bergeron appears ready to resume his 1C spot after a little more than a week on the shelf.

It appears that it’ll be Jack Studnicka who comes out of the lineup in Bergeron’s place.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Urho Vaakanainen is ready to return to the mix, with Bruce Cassidy noting that he was still mulling over whether or not the Finn would return to action tonight.

If he does, it’ll be Connor Clifton who slides out.

Linus Ullmark will start in net tonight.

Here’s what to expect:

Taylor Hall - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk - Erik Haula - Nick Foligno

Anton Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Vaakanainen/Clifton

Linus Ullmark

For the Islanders, expect Ilya Sorokin to start in net.