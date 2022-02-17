A Morass of Highlights:

Things kicked off with Taylor Hall doing the sole positive thing the Bruins did all evening. Thanks, Taylor!

Taylor Hall tallies from the goal line, banking one home off of Sorokin to open the scoring!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/RnkTdH4Tzv — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) February 18, 2022

The rest of the game was the Islanders, plugging away slowly and attacking at any opportunity. They would score the next four goals of the game on the way to the Bruins getting a 4-1 loss. Dobson, Nelson, JG Pageau...and of course Mat Barzal...were the scorers for the Islanders.

J.G. Pageau evens up the score, tapping home the rebound from inside the crease for a power play goal!#Isles pic.twitter.com/ncZ8Vbmy0m — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) February 18, 2022

Barzal the goal, but the play made by Bellows who has had a very solid first game back in the lineup #Isles pic.twitter.com/SHxM5elEBR — (@IslesFix) February 18, 2022

Isles win 4-1



Brock Nelson puts it into the empty net to end things for the Bruins



Nelson anytime Goal +200

Isles ML -110

Isles -1.5 +225

Over 5 PUSH pic.twitter.com/Lkwg9jm7g7 — Joe (@canadaburner10) February 18, 2022

So yeah. That was a disastrous game all around. We don’t have to go into any deeper meaning than that...but we’ll do that anyway.

Game Notes and also coming to Grips with what this team actually is: