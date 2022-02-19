Preview: Bruins go another round in Canada’s capital

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Kanata, ON
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Silver Seven Sens
Know your enemy
- 18-25-4, 40 PTS, t-6th in the Atlantic Division
- Brady Tkachuk: 16G-20A-36PTS; Drake Batherson: 13G-21A-34PTS; Josh Norris: 18G-8A-26PTS
- Matt Murray: 5-9-2, 2.69 GAA, .919 save percentage
Game notes
- These two teams played just a week ago, and it went pretty well — a shutout win for the Bruins! That’s the good news. The bad news is the Bruins haven’t won since. Here’s to hoping another trip to Ottawa rights the ship with Colorado looming.
- Ottawa has won two out of three since that Bruins game, with a loss to St. Louis sandwiched by wins over Washington and Buffalo.
- Ottawa’s Matt Murray left Tuesday’s game against the Blues with an injury, and it’s believed he won’t be available tonight.
- The Bruins will remain without Brad Marchand, as his suspension was upheld on Friday. He’ll be out through the Colorado game on Monday.
- As you know, the Bruins are coming off of quite a stinker against the Islanders. It’ll be interesting to see if Bruce Cassidy shakes things up at all, whether it’s with forward lines or defense pairs. It’s hard to see him just throw the exact same units out there and hope for the best, but I’ve been wrong before.
- One thing likely to change: Swayman should start tonight, given Linus Ullmark’s loss on Thursday (though it wouldn’t be fair to blame the loss on him).
See ya tonight!
