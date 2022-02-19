Recap: Pastrnak saves Bruins’ bacon with OT winner in Ottawa

When you’re coming off of a flat performance like Thursday night’s, to quote Jack Edwards, “they don’t ask how, they ask how many.”

It wasn’t pretty and wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but the Bruins are heading home with a 3-2 win over Ottawa thanks to David Pastrnak’s OT winner.

To the highlights!

Jake DeBrusk got things started for the Bruins with a mix of great hand-eye coordination and a wacky bounce to make it 1-0 Bruins.

Jake DeBrusk bats one out of the air for his eighth goal of the season.



1-0 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/r64o9oBRna — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 20, 2022

Jeremy Swayman put the rebound of a toss on net in the one place he shouldn’t have put it, and Tim Stutzle capitalized to make it a 1-1 game.

Stutzle gets the rebound at it's 1-1! pic.twitter.com/jKUtfv895C — Alex Metzger (@nhlsensandstuff) February 20, 2022

With just over a minute to go, Brandon Carlo collected a loose puck and put it home to make it 2-1 Bruins.

Brandon Carlo makes it 2-1 Bruins: pic.twitter.com/7DDUvmU40y — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) February 20, 2022

After collecting a great pass, Nick Holden beat Swayman with a wrister through traffic to make it a 2-2 game in the last five minutes of the third.

NICK HOLDEN TIES THE GAME!



His 4th of the year #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/OGNsDwwbg8 — Lalime's Martian (@LalimesMartian) February 20, 2022

Early in OT, Pastrnak put all 189ish pounds behind this one-timer to give the Bruins a 3-2 win.

Game notes

Look, we’d all like the Bruins to bury a team like Ottawa (given their places in the standings), but things aren’t exactly humming right now, so any win is a good win, especially with Colorado coming to town Monday.

Bruce Cassidy noted before the game that Pastrnak’s game was “off,” so it has to feel good to see him get the winner — that was quite a shot, and a great pass from Taylor Hall too. Pastrnak’s season has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs thus far, but it goes without saying that the Bruins need him performing at a high level if they’re going to make any noise.

Both Bruins goals were pretty weird: DeBrusk’s was just an overall chaotic sequence, and Carlo is just about the last Bruins player you’d expect to see score on a net-front scramble. Sometimes it pays to get down below the goalline, I guess.

Back at it Monday afternoon — have a great Sunday!