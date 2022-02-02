Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: February 2

Round one of the Beanpot is in the books, we will delay this piece to Wednesday again next week to capture those two games.

Boston Pride (7-3-0) Standings: 3rd (10 Points behind)

Last Week: All-Star Weekend

Next Week: v Connecticut Whale (2/4, 2/5)

There was a lot of representation at the All-Star weekend as Team Dempsey won the showcase on goal differential. The Pride return to your regularly scheduled action with a visit from the Whale team they sit directly behind in the standings.

Boston College (15-11-0, 12-8-0-4 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-4th (16 Points behind)

Last week: W 4-2 v Providence (1/25), W 3-1 @ Connecticut (1/28), W 3-1 @ Northeastern (2/1)

Coming Week: @ New Hampshire (2/4), v Boston University (2/5), v Harvard (2/8)

The Eagles are scorching hot having not lost since getting beat up by Northeastern 5-0 at Conte, which they just avenges convincingly last night. BC will look to get home ice in HEA tournament play if they can take advantage of a pretty favorable remaining schedule.

Boston University (10-6-4, 9-6-3-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (20 Points behind)

Last week: W 4-3 @ Holy Cross (1/28), L 1-3 v Harvard (2/1)

Coming Week: v Connecticut (2/4), @ Boston College (2/5), @ Northeastern (2/8)

After barely escaping last place Holy Cross the Terriers were flat against the high flying Crimson. The coming week will be crucial for BU as they look to stay in the home ice race, before taking NU in the consolation match of the Beanpot.

Harvard University (16-5-0, 12-3-0 ECAC, 7-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: T-6 (+2) ECAC: 1st (0 Points behind) Ivy: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: W 6-2 v Clarkson (1/28), W 4-1 v Boston University (2/1)

Coming Week: @ Colgate (2/4), @ Cornell (2/5), v Boston College (2/8)

Harvard is playing like the best team in the city right now. They will need to focus on their ECAC games as they look to claim a share of the Ivy League title while holding onto their spot atop the ECAC.

Northeastern University (21-4-1, 16-3-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 4 (-1) HEA: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-2 v Vermont (1/28), L 1-3 v Boston College (2/1)

Coming Week: @ Merrimack (2/4), v Boston University (2/9)

Yea just burn it down. After a massive winning streak the Huskies have now dropped consecutive home games including an embarrassing performance in the Beanpot against BC. They must now rebound and take care of business in Hockey East as the top seed and their NCAA fate seem a lot more up in the air.

Record This Week: 6-3-0