Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: February 22

It’s playoff season for the colleges and our pro team is quickly getting there.

Boston Pride (7-5-0) Standings: 3rd (16 Points behind)

Last Week: No Games

Next Week: v Buffalo Beauts (2/26, 2/17)

The Pride are back! They will have their final home games before a trio of road weekends and the playoffs in Florida.

Boston College (19-13-1, 16-9-1-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (20 Points behind)

Last week: T 3-3 OT (SOL 0-2) v Vermont (2/18), L 2-4 v Vermont (2/19)

Coming Week: v Maine (2/25)

The Eagles will take on Maine at home after being unable to pass either Vermont or Connecticut, despite help from Northeastern.

Boston University (12-14-6, 11-9-5-4 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (28 Points behind)

Last week: T 1-1 OT (SOL 1-2) @ Providence (2/18), L 1-2 OT v Providence (2/19)

Coming Week: @ Connecticut (2/26)

The Terriers fell to the 6th seed and have earned a trip to Storrs for their troubles as they hope to extend their season.

Harvard University (21-7-1, 16-5-1 ECAC, 9-1-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: T-6 (-) ECAC: 1st (Clinched) Ivy: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: W 4-1 @ Rensselaer (2/18), W 3-0 @ Union (2/19)

Coming Week: v Princeton (2/25, 2/26, 2/27)

Two wins meant another trophy after they got some help in the form of a Yale loss. This earns them the right to host a Princeton team that they beat twice in the regular season.

Northeastern University (27-4-2, 21-3-2-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 4 (-) HEA: 1st (Clinched)

Last week: T 4-4 OT (SOW 2-0) @ Connecticut (2/18), W 5-0 v Connecticut (2/19)

Coming Week: HEA Quarterfinal (2/26)

A bad performance at Connecticut was followed up by a dominant statement win at Matthews. Their reward is to host the lowest remaining seed after tonight’s play in games.

Record This Week: 3-2-3