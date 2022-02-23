Morning Skate: Middle

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

While the team didn’t play last night, the vibes around the Bruins are much better this Wednesday than last.

Last Wednesday featured them coming off of a 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers, while this Wednesday features plenty of basking in Monday’s impressive win over Colorado.

Consistency has been an issue for the Bruins this season, but when they’ve been “on,” they’ve looked great — like Monday.

However, the up-and-down nature of the team puts them in a funny spot. On the one hand, they’re a virtual lock for the playoffs, barring complete disaster; on the other hand, few would consider them a top-of-the-heap Cup contender.

All of this is a long-winded way of me getting to my main point, which is that I have no idea what the Bruins are going to do at this year’s trade deadline.

They clearly could use a reinforcement or two, but is that going to make the big difference?

If the “at Islanders” Bruins show up, no. If the “vs. Avalanche” Bruins show up, then maybe.

Don Sweeney will certainly be feeling a bit of pressure: David Krejci is gone, Tuukka Rask is gone, Zdeno Chara is gone, and Patrice Bergeron is heading toward gone.

The “core” that brought this team so much success is very close to being just Brad Marchand, so you could see Sweeney swinging for the fences again, like trying to make a move for the guy at the top of this post.

Plus, if the team goes one-and-done this spring, his seat gets that much hotter, so might as well give it a shot now.

However, any big “shot” that doesn’t pan out pushes the Bruins further into the dreaded “not good but not bad enough to have lottery picks” doldrums.

I guess that’s why they get paid to make the big decisions.

Today’s discussion topic

What do you want the Bruins to do at the trade deadline: try to hit a home run, or make a more minor depth move?

You can also choose “do nothing,” this is not a dictatorship.