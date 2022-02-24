Preview: Bruins play the Kraken in Seattle for the first time

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 10 PM
Where: Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Davy Jones’ Locker Room
Know your enemy
- 16-33-4, 36 points, last in the Pacific Division
- Jared McCann: 21G-12A-33PTS; Jordan Eberle: 14G-16A-30PTS; Yanni Gourde: 11G-18A-29PTS
- Philipp Grubauer: 12-22-4, 3.18 GAA, .887 save percentage
Game notes
- The Kraken...well, they aren’t very good. They’re currently the second-worst team in the Western Conference and the third-worst in the league. I can’t decide if this is a huge indictment of the Kraken’s expansion draft or if it makes the inaugural season success of the Golden Knights seem like that much more of a fluke.
- While this is the Bruins’ first time playing the Kraken in Seattle, the two teams met for the first time just a few weeks ago — a 3-2 Bruins win at the Garden on Feb. 1.
- One problem for the Kraken: the goaltending simply hasn’t been there. Both Grubauer and Chris Driedger sport GAA’s over 3.00 and save percentages under .900...generally, that’s not a recipe for success.
- Weirdly enough, the Kraken are (relatively) loaded with former Bruins. The Kraken took Jeremy Lauzon in the expansion draft, claimed Karson Kuhlman on waivers, and then did the same with Austin Czarnik. Old pal Ryan Donato is actually tied for third on the Kraken in goals with 11, and Marcus Johansson is on the Kraken as well.
- Brad Marchand wasn’t with the team in Seattle on Wednesday due to what the team termed a “personal family matter.” Hopefully everything’s OK with Marchand’s family — he’s expected to be in Seattle Thursday morning and to return from his suspension tonight.
- Speaking of Marchand, he’ll be sporting a new right wing: Bruce Cassidy plans to play Jake DeBrusk at 1RW, at least initially. Trying to shake things up? Trying to pump up DeBrusk’s trade value? Maybe a little of both.
- Both Jesper Froden and Jack Ahcan were recalled from Providence yesterday, with Jack Studnicka sent down. Froden practiced in Marchand’s spot, but it’s unclear if he’ll draw in for someone else if Marchand is back.
- Linus Ullmark will start tonight.
See ya (late) tonight!
