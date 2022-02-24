Bruins lines vs. Seattle: Back in action

Welcome to Hockey Night in Seattle!

Brad Marchand joined the team today as expected, meaning he is officially back in action tonight after serving his six-game suspension.

He’ll have a new right wing when tonight’s game begins, as the Bruins are moving forward with their plan to play Jake DeBrusk on his off side at 1RW.

Other than that, no major changes for the B’s, aside from some shifting around in the bottom six.

Here’s what to expect:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes.

The puck will drop around 10 PM Eastern, so either take a pre-game nap or put on a late pot of coffee!