Preview: Bruins visit San Jose for a swim with the Sharks

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 10 PM

Where: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Know your enemy

23-22-6, 52 points, 7th in the Pacific Division

Timo Meier: 23G-29A-52PTS; Tomas Hertl: 22G-20A-42PTS; Logan Couture: 18G-20A-38PTS

James Reimer: 13-11-5, 2.90 GAA, .913 save percentage

Game notes

The Bruins will look to keep the good vibes from the OT win in Seattle rolling in San Jose against a Sharks team that’s just one place above Seattle in the standings. However, it’s worth noting that the “one place” gap is a whopping 15 points in the standings, so...yeah. Seattle isn’t having a good year.

The Sharks broke a seven-game losing streak in their last game, a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders. Prior to that, they hadn’t won a game since January 26, though to be fair, there were several OT/SO losses in that span.

Bruins fans will spend much of the game looking longingly at Tomas Hertl, the dream 2C target for many in the fanbase. Hertl is having a good season for the Sharks so far.

Curtis Lazar left the Seattle game about halfway through and didn’t return. Bruce Cassidy noted on Friday that he won’t play tonight, so expect either Anton Blidh or Jesper Froden to skate in his place.

Patrice Bergeron didn’t practice Friday, but he’s still expected to play tonight.

Given how he played in Seattle, it seems a safe bet to say that Jake DeBrusk will remain at 1RW tonight. Keep pumping that stock up!

With a win against Seattle, it remains to be seen whether Linus Ullmark gets a chance to build up some momentum and start again tonight or if Jeremy Swayman gets his turn.

It’s going to be another late one — see ya tonight!