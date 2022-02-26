 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Sharks

Bear vs. Shark!

By Dan.Ryan
/ new
NHL: FEB 24 Islanders at Sharks Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to your Saturday night, folks!

It’s the Bruins! It’s the Sharks! It’s LIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE (unless NESN has to cut its feed again due to another fire alarm).

Discuss.

Loading comments...