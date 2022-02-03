Morning Skate: Vegas

Welcome to the All-Star break, folks — with last night’s games in the books, the league is officially paused for official games until Monday.

For the majority of the league’s players, that means some kind of respite from the game of hockey.

For the LUCKY FEW (maybe) who are All Stars this year, it means it’s time to head to the land of opportunity, the land where there’s no appetite too big for buffet. Yes, scenic Las Vegas.

The Bruins’ lone All Star, Patrice Bergeron, headed out there yesterday:

One great thing about Bergeron is that he’s frequently spotted wearing a Red Sox hat, like some dyed-in-the-wool townie.

He has really embraced his longtime home. Or the “B” actually stands for Bergeron, and the Red Sox will be renamed the Bergerons this season.

I could get behind it.

Anyways, not going to be a ton to talk about around here for a couple days, so...get creative!

The Winter Classic might be coming back next year, which doesn’t really elicit as much of a reaction as it once did.

Other than that, it’s random trade rumors, line combinations, etc. You know the drill.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

You can add one completely random event to the NHL Skills Competition — what is it?