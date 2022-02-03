Patrice Bergeron to participate in All-Star Accuracy Shooting competition

Unfortunately, the NHL isn’t having a “Three-Zone Player Challenge” in Friday night’s All-Star Skills Competition.

As a result, Patrice Bergeron will instead represent the Bruins in the accuracy shooting competition, his sole skills event.

Bergeron will be hoping to channel his inner Ray Bourque in the competition and take home bragging rights for the Bruins.

He’ll be competing in the regular indoor version of the competition, not the one taking place on the lake/pond/whatever it is outside of the Bellagio.

This has been a popular competition for Bruins players in recent years, with guys like Marc Savard, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand competing; Bergeron himself competed in this same skill back in 2015.

Unfortunately, Bergeron didn’t get selected for the “shoot the puck at a giant board on the Strip” competition, which would have been cool.

Competing with Bergeron in the event will be Leon Draisaitl, Clayton Keller, Rasmus Dahlin, Sebastian Aho, Jake Guentzel, Troy Terry, Johnny Gaudreau, and Jonathan Marchessault.

The winner of the event gets $30,000, no small chunk of change.

The Skills Competition will be held on Friday night, starting at 7:30 PM Eastern.