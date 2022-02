Just the Facts:

Friday:

All Star Skills Competition - 4pm to 7pm

It’s gonna be a massive clusterfuck. If you’re bored at all, go on ahead and complain about it!

Where to Watch:

ESPN, Sportsnet

Saturday:

The actual All-Star Game - 3pm puck drop

Where to Watch:

ABC, Sportsnet

I’m dogsitting this weekend so I’m not watching any of that. You guys have fun, though!